REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Might Become The New Head Coach Of The Dolphins

Jim Harbaugh reportedly has some serious interest in the Miami Dolphins.

According to Mark Carman, the Michigan Wolverines head coach is expected to leave Ann Arbor to coach the Dolphins, and an announcement could be coming at any time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hearing from a reliable source Jim Harbaugh will tell the team today / tomorrow he is leaving to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Could have taken the Minnesota job. Preferred Miami. ( outside chance Michigan pays over the top and he stays ) but bet on Miami. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) January 30, 2022

Armando Salguero reported that a source told him Miami owner “Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL.”

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We’ll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

Seeing as how Jim Harbaugh just interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and there’s now chatter about the Dolphins, it might be time to seriously start preparing for the possibility he leaves Miami.

If you asked me if it was possible that he’d leave four months ago, I would have said no. Now, I’m more 50/50.

Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviews With A Major NFL Team. Will He Leave Michigan? https://t.co/aIwEf3pr2s — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

It will be fascinating to see what Harbaugh decides to do, but wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire. Right, now there’s a ton of smoke surrounding the Michigan coach potentially leaving for the NFL.

Would he really leave Michigan after taking them to the top of the B1G? Well, if there’s one thing we know about the NFL and college football, you should always expect the unexpected.

Should Jim Harbaugh leave for the NFL? He finally has Michigan rolling and at the top of the Big Ten, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping him from eyeing up the pros. What should he do? pic.twitter.com/YwvphZpToO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2022

