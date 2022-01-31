Editorial

REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Might Become The New Head Coach Of The Dolphins

Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jim Harbaugh reportedly has some serious interest in the Miami Dolphins.

According to Mark Carman, the Michigan Wolverines head coach is expected to leave Ann Arbor to coach the Dolphins, and an announcement could be coming at any time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Armando Salguero reported that a source told him Miami owner “Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL.”

Seeing as how Jim Harbaugh just interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and there’s now chatter about the Dolphins, it might be time to seriously start preparing for the possibility he leaves Miami.

If you asked me if it was possible that he’d leave four months ago, I would have said no. Now, I’m more 50/50.

It will be fascinating to see what Harbaugh decides to do, but wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire. Right, now there’s a ton of smoke surrounding the Michigan coach potentially leaving for the NFL.

Would he really leave Michigan after taking them to the top of the B1G? Well, if there’s one thing we know about the NFL and college football, you should always expect the unexpected.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.