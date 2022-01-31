REPORT: Taliban Kills More Than 100 Former Afghan Officials And Troops Since Biden Withdrawal

The United Nations has gotten “credible allegations” of the Taliban killing over 100 former Afghanistan government officials, security forces and others that worked with coalition forces since the U.S.’s mid-August withdrawal from the nation, according to a report seen by Reuters.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres authored the report and sent it to the UN Security Council. It includes details of a humanitarian crisis for Afghanistan’s population since the Taliban took over in the wake of the U.S. and other countries pulling out of the nation, Reuters reported Sunday.

The Taliban had previously stated it would offer “general amnesties” for people who worked with or were affiliated with the former government and international military forces, Fox News reported. The report notes that “more than two-thirds” of those allegedly murdered in the last six months were due to extrajudicial killings.

The UN has received credible allegations of former government officials and coalition force members experiencing “enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity,” Reuters reported.

Guterres also reported that civil activists and journalists have been subject to “attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Will Anyone Be Held Accountable For The Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal?)

Daily life has become a frozen hell for the people of Afghanistan. As a matter of moral responsibility — and regional and global security and prosperity — we cannot abandon them. They need peace. They need hope. They need help. And they need it now. pic.twitter.com/iv66ZIaKgg — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 26, 2022

Guterres previously spoke of declining conditions in Afghanistan in Jan. 26 remarks to the UN Security Council, saying that half of Afghans are experiencing “extreme levels of hunger” and a severe drought, with “more than 80% of the population” relying on contaminated drinking water.

“And some families are selling their babies to purchase food,” Guterres stated, later commenting that “women and girls are once again being shut out of offices and classrooms.”

“Meanwhile, terrorism remains a constant threat — not only to the security of Afghanistan, but to the entire world,” Guterres also said, going on to urge the UN Security Council and global community to take various steps to stop Afghanistan from “spiraling any further.”

President Joe Biden recently refused to apologize for his actions in contributing to the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying Jan. 19, “There was no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily — not possible, no matter when you did it. I make no apologies for what I did.”