REVIEW: ‘South Of Heaven’ Is A Great Movie

“South of Heaven” is an outstanding film.

This past weekend, I had some free time one night and I decided to throw on the movie with Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, and it didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot is very straightforward. Lilly’s character is dying from lung cancer, and Sudeikis character gets released from prison on parole so the love of his life can spend her final year alive with him.

When he finds himself accidentally wrapped up with a criminal kingpin, things go south quickly.

Prior to watching “South of Heaven” someone described it to me as what would happen if things went terribly wrong for Ted Lasso.

That’s a pretty solid way of thinking about it. It was supposed to be a year of positivity and love. Instead, the film takes viewers on a journey of pain and death.

It was awesome from start to finish, and there is an epic shootout scene to close things out.

It’s also crazy to see what kind of range Sudeikis has. He’s a lovable American soccer coach in “Ted Lasso,” but he also had no problem playing a convict who gets dragged into a terrible situation while trying to do right.

Overall, there wasn’t a single moment of the film that bored me. If you need something to watch, you can’t go wrong with “South of Heaven.”