STUDY: California Is The Best State For Singles

California is apparently the best state in America for singles.

According to a study from WalletHub, California is the best state for singles based on dating opportunities, dating economics and romance and fun.

New York, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania rounded out the top five.

Honestly, I find these rankings to be a bit tough to believe. I’ve been to California a few times, and nothing about it impressed me at all.

In fact, I found it to be one of the most overrated states in America. Now, I’m supposed to believe it’s the best state for singles?

Hard pass.

Everyone I know who went out to California after college was a terrible hang. I couldn’t stand them and Los Angeles is simply full of people like that.

That might sound harsh to hear, but it’s also true. Los Angeles is full of fake people who are brutally boring, and I find it hard to believe that those people create a lot of great opportunities.

The dating scene in Washington, D.C., is also laughably bad, but it would blow California out of the water. That’s just a fact.

Could I be wrong? Sure. Do I think I am on this issue? Absolutely not.