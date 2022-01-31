The Cheapest Tickets To The Rams/Bengals Super Bowl Game Cost More Than $5,400

Tickets to the Super Bowl are outrageously expensive.
As of Monday morning, the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek for the game between the Rams and Bengals cost $5,464 with fees included. The most expensive tickets? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You’ll have to shell out more than $90,000 for those! No matter how you slice it, tickets are unbelievably expensive.
The market for tickets to Super Bowl LVI is absolutely unreal. You can buy a used car for $5,000 or you can go to the Super Bowl.
This is what happens when a team playing in the Super Bowl is also hosting the Super Bowl and when the other team hasn’t been good in decades.
People in Los Angeles are fired up, and people from Ohio are clearly excited. Joe Burrow vs. Matthew Stafford!
It’s not a mystery at all why the prices are through the roof. Welcome to the free market. There’s an insane demand and that’s sent prices soaring.
Now, would I pay more than $5,000 if the Lions ever made the Super Bowl? Honestly, I probably would because they’d probably never return in my lifetime.
However, it’s still an outrageous amount of money.
Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend to attend the Super Bowl. I can’t wait to read your answers.