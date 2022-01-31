‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead At 31

“The Walking Dead” actor Moses J. Moseley has died and police are reportedly investigating his death to determine if foul play was involved. He was 31.

Moses, who is best known for his role as one of Michonne’s zombies on the hit A&E series, was reportedly found in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, TMZ reported Monday.

A family member told the outlet that they last spoke to the actor Sunday, Jan. 23. They said calls were made to area hospitals but they still couldn’t locate him. On Jan. 26, the family reportedly filed a missing person’s report.

The actor was located with the help of the car tracking system “OnStar.” Moseley’s body was reportedly found once the car was located at the bridge, the outlet noted.

The cause of death is unknown at the time of this publication. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Moseley was on the hit series from 2012 to 2015. He also appeared on the HBO “Watchmen” series and in the “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in 2013.

Tabatha Minchew, the actor’s manager, shared that “he was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” the outlet noted.

Fellow “The Walking Dead” star and the A&E network shared tributes to him on social media shortly after news of his death.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley,” “TWD” star Jeremy Palko tweeted. “Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily.”

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley,” a statement from the entertainment company on Facebook read. “We are truly saddened. Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as “The Walking Dead”, “Queen of the South”, and “American Soul”, but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!”

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet,” the statement added. “We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven! Gerra and Demia Avery Avery Sisters Entertainment.”