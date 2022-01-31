Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Retirement Rumors: ‘Still Going Through The Process’

Tom Brady broke his silence Monday for the first time since retirement reports and rumors surfaced over the weekend that he was walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons.

“I’m still going through the process I said I was going through,” the 7-time winning Super Bowl QB shared during his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “When the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or the other,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady responds to the retirement reports pic.twitter.com/zDbnRLMBFq — PFF (@PFF) February 1, 2022

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star said when pressed further about the retirement reports, that he alone is responsible for what he says. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Tells Tom Brady He Needs ‘One More’ Catch Or He’ll Have To ‘Go Get A Real Job’ In Fun New NFL Film)

“I’m responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do,” Brady shared. “We’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that. I understand that’s the environment we’re in. I think for me, it’s just literally day to day with me.”

Brady said he was hoping to just enjoy a weekend of football but after retirement reports surfaced, those plans fell through.

“The focus should be on those great games,” Brady explained. “I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn’t turn out that way.”

He also reiterated that he’s just “trying to make a great decision for” him and his “family.”