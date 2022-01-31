Watch The Terrifying Trailer For ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” looks like it’s going to be terrifying.

The plot of the Netflix film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the trailer below, but don’t fire it up before trying to sleep!

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely unreal. Does it look terrifying or does it look terrifying? I think the answer is a firm yes.

It looks like it’s going to be terrifying on every single level imaginable. I haven’t seen the original films in north of a decade, but I’m still excited to see what we get in the latest installment.

As I’ve said many times before, horror isn’t my usual genre, but I will watch them from time to time if they’re made correctly.

Generally speaking, you have to be all in on being funny or being super sinister and dark. Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy was one of the rare examples of movies that straddled the middle line and did it incredibly well.

Clearly, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will focus on being very serious with the occasional joke dropped in.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” starting February 18.