Tulsi: Biden Chose ‘Disaster’ Kamala Harris As VP For ‘Color Of Her Skin’

Former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying his decision to appoint Harris was based on identity politics, just like his Supreme Court pick.

“Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She’s been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country,” Gabbard said in a tweet.

President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that he will nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, saying the decision will be announced by the end of February. (RELATED: Biden Will Announce Supreme Court Pick By End Of February, Confirms It Will Be Black Woman)

Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially announced his plans to retire Thursday. The 83-year-old justice is the second-longest serving current member, and his retirement will take effect at the start of summer recess if Biden is able to get a new justice approved by the Senate by then. (RELATED: ‘Please Don’t Back Down’ — Tulsi Gabbard Defends Trump On Big Tech Issues, Says ‘Future Of Our Country Is At Stake’)

In 2020, Biden said that he was already putting together a list of qualified black women to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat if one became available during his presidency.