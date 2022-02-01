‘Behind China’s Wall’: Jake Tapper Announces Series Highlighting ‘Ugly Truths’ About China Ahead Of Beijing Olympics

CNN’s Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead,” announced Monday that the show would start exploring the “horrors” committed by the Chinese government that Tapper says Chinese President Xi Jinping “wants you to forget about.”

The new series, titled “Behind China’s Wall,” was announced ahead of the start of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which start Feb. 4. (RELATED: Chinese Ambassador Says War ‘Likely’ With US If Taiwan Continues Toward Independence)

WATCH:

The ugly truths Beijing wants you to ignore during the upcoming Winter Olympics @David_Culver reports pic.twitter.com/FsF0SIs5um — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 1, 2022

“Behind the glamor and the fanfare of the upcoming Olympic games are a lot of ugly truths that the Chinese government wants you to ignore,” Tapper said. Tapper pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping “wants you to forget about” certain “horrors” as viewers cheer on competitors in the Games.

The Winter Olympics have drawn controversy due to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) abuse of its Uyghur Muslim population, CNN’s David Culver said in the segment. China’s government is also putting pressure on Taiwan to give up its independence and surrender to Beijing control, Culver added.

The U.S. and other countries, including Canada, Australia and the U.K., are all diplomatically boycotting the Games, according to Axios. In December, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio accused the CCP of committing “genocide” when he was speaking about the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed in the Senate unanimously.

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied the accusations of genocide, calling the allegations the “big lies of the century.” An Amnesty International investigation, however, found the Chinese government built internment camps where Uyghurs are tortured at the CCP’s direction.