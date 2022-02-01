Caleb Williams Announces He’s Transferring To USC

Caleb Williams has made a transfer decision.

The former Oklahoma superstar quarterback announced Tuesday that he’s taking his talents to Los Angeles to play for the USC Trojans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out his announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

Well, there’s the game, folks. Wisconsin and USC battled it out until the end, and Williams chose Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the Badgers.

It’s not an ideal situation, but I wish him nothing but the best. I hate people who try to crush young men when they don’t make a commitment decision they agree with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

It’s Williams’ choice and he’s now made it. He’s headed to Los Angeles and the Badgers will keep riding with Graham Mertz.

Clearly, Mertz needs to make some major strides if he wants to ever meet his potential and become the quarterback so many of us hoped he would be.

As of right now, he’s not even close to being that guy, and Williams would have been QB if he’d come to Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Welcome to life as a college football fan. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows!