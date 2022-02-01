‘I Didn’t Even Vote For You’: Citizen Derails Presser For Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

A citizen confronted Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in the middle of her press conference at the non-profit retail grocery store Daily Table Market on Tuesday.

“I heard Michelle Wu’s in here? Yeah, hello Michelle Wu! I’ve been calling y’all about that racist stuff. You know this place is not desegregated,” the woman, who can be heard off-camera, began. “You do know that right? But all you see is white people, shit’s not desegregated. They put me in a mental hospital for 40 days because I’ve been the one starting the race talk and y’all been taking that from me.”

“They [are] also trying to take my car! So all I’m saying, you already know what’s going on. Racism is what’s going on. And JVC, I’ve seen her down there. I didn’t vote for her,” she exclaimed. “I didn’t even vote for you because I don’t believe y’all have the guts! You understand me? Y’all talk about Martin Luther King, did you see some of his quotes. Let me show you what he said.”

Wu eventually walked off-camera to talk to constituents as the woman read quotes by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She said she would follow up on a reporter’s question about Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement. (RELATED: Boston Bans Unvaccinated From Restaurants, Entertainment Venues)

Wu held the conference to celebrate the store’s new usage of SNAP benefits, which allows shoppers to use their mobile phones to have groceries delivered to them or have them ready for in-store pickup. The mayor called the new benefits “a big step” in providing nutritious and “culturally relevant” foods to residents.

“Thrilled to join @DailyTableMkt today to celebrate that customers using SNAP benefits can now order groceries online for in-store pickup or delivery,” Wu tweeted. “This is a big step in connecting residents with nutritious, affordable and culturally relevant food!”

Wu’s Jan. 24 press conference at Boston City Hall also ended in confrontation from Boston firefighters and other city workers protesting the city worker vaccine mandate. The mayor extended the mandate for a second time on Jan. 23, which requires that city workers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 30.