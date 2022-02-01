Daily Caller News Foundation To Host Debate On Whether The Republican Party Is On The Right Track

The Daily Caller News Foundation will host a debate Wednesday between Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

The debate, titled “Is The Republican Party On The Right Track,” will be held at the Conservative Partnership Institute from 5-6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

WATCH:

“Every poll shows Americans are frustrated with the state of the country, and simply winning elections isn’t enough — the party in power needs to know the best policies to implement,” DCNF President Neil Patel said in a statement. “The DCNF’s debate series will tackle some of the biggest issues we face and give leaders with competing perspectives the chance to make their cases for how to restore the American dream.”

