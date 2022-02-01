Tickets To Coach K’s Final Home Game With Duke Are Outrageously Expensive

People will have to pay a ton of money if they want to attend Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

Duke’s final home game of the season is March 5 against North Carolina, and with Coach K preparing to ride off into the sunset at the end of the season, prices are through the roof. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, the cheapest pair of tickets to Coach K’s final game cost $3,530. The most expensive single ticket for someone looking to go by themselves is $4,487.

That is a ton of money for a ticket to a college basketball game. Other than the Final Four or some other major non-conference game, you never see ticket prices this high.

Well, when you’re talking about Coach K’s final regular season game at Cameron, you’re going to get some high prices.

Add in the fact that it’s a rivalry game against UNC, and it’s not hard to figure out why so many people are shelling out a ton of money.

The man moves the needle and this is his last ride before retiring. Duke fans want to send him off in style and UNC fans will want to pull off a monster upset.

We’ll see how high the prices go before tip, but I fully expect the place to be packed full of Duke fans!