FEC Records Show Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes Used Campaign Funds To Pay Family Thousands Of Dollars

A fundraising group authorized by Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes has paid her family tens of thousands of dollars, using campaign contributions from donors to pay them since entering Congress, FEC records reviewed by the Daily Caller show.

During Q4 2021, Hayes used her campaign fund, called “Friends of Jahana Hayes,” to pay her son $15,118.54 since entering Congress. In 2018, the Hartford Courant reported Hayes’ son David Crenshaw, age 24, joined Hayes to celebrate her Congressional victory. The FEC records, reviewed by the Daily Caller, show that Hayes paid over $15,000 in increments of $282.47 each to a person with the name David Crenshaw under the category of “Payroll”.

Asia Clermont is Hayes’ daughter. “’I told my class that my mom was the National Teacher of the Year and that my family had met President Obama,’ said Asia Clermont, 28, the oldest of Hayes’ four children. ‘And I thought that would be the highlight of her life and her career,'” she added, according to the News Times.

During Q4 2021, “Friends of Jahana Hayes” paid Hayes’ daughter Asia Clermont $2,551.41 from her campaign fund in increments of $359.25 each, and since entering Congress, she has paid her daughter $21,299.03.

The Daily Caller contacted Hayes’ office about the payments to her family, to which they did not respond.

Here Is A Breakdown Of The Payments To Her Son Here:

David Crenshaw Payroll 12/30/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 12/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 11/30/21 $684.69 David Crenshaw Payroll 11/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 10/29/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 10/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 9/30/21 $282.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 9/14/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 8/30/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 8/12/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 7/29/21 $282.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 7/14/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 6/30/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 6/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 5/28/21 $282.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 5/14/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 4/30/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 4/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 3/31/21 $282.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 3/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 2/26/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 2/12/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 1/29/21 $282.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 1/15/21 $282.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 12/31/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 12/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 11/30/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 11/13/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 10/30/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 10/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 9/30/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 9/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 8/31/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 8/14/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 7/31/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 7/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 6/30/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 6/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 5/29/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 5/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 4/30/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 4/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 3/31/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 3/13/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 2/28/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 2/14/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 1/31/20 $283.46 David Crenshaw Payroll 1/15/20 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 12/31/19 $283.47 David Crenshaw Payroll 12/13/19 $283.47

Here Is A Breakdown Of The Payments To Her Daughter Here:

Recipient Description Date Amount Asia Clermont Payroll 12/30/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 12/15/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/30/21 $755.16 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/15/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/29/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/15/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/30/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/15/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/31/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/14/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 7/31/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 7/15/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 6/30/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 6/15/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 5/29/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 5/15/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 4/30/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 4/15/20 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 3/31/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 3/15/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 2/26/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 2/12/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 1/29/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 1/19/21 $359.25 Asia Clermont Payroll 12/31/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 12/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/30/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/13/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/30/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/30/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/31/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/14/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 7/31/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 7/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 6/30/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 6/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 5/29/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 5/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 4/30/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 4/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 3/31/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 3/13/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 2/28/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 2/14/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 1/31/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 1/15/20 $361.33 Asia Clermont Payroll 12/31/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 12/13/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/29/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 11/15/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/31/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 10/15/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/30/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 9/13/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/30/19 $360.92 Asia Clermont Payroll 8/15/19 $360.92

Hayes was elected to Congress in 2018 after being recognized as the National Teacher of the Year in 2016 by former President Barrack Obama and appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show. Hayes was reelected in 2020. (RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

The payments to her son began after she took office in December 2019 and have continued through Dec. 30, 2021. (RELATED: FEC Records Show Eric Swalwell Spending Campaign Funds On Ritzy Steak Houses, Limos, Liquor Delivery App, Casino)

“At best, Jahana Hayes’ children have made tens of thousands of dollars off their mother’s congressional career. At worst, Hayes is full-on corrupt,” a Republican strategist told the Daily Caller after seeing the records.