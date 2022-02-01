Jennifer Lopez In Strappy Black Cropped Jacket And Skirt Combo In Photo Shoot

Jennifer Lopez hands down won the day Tuesday after she posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her in a strappy jacket and skirt combination from her latest photoshoot.

The 52-year-old superstar singer looked truly stunning as she posed wearing a long-sleeve black cropped jacket with an extremely low-cut black skirt in several photos. Her caption tagged several things including The New York Times who she did the shoot with and her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” movie.

She completed the look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, a black bra top and jewelry.

In several other photos from the same post, the "Hustlers" star posed wearing a hot pink bandeau top and skirt combination.

She topped off the look with a giant pink satin puffy jacket, jewelry and pale pink high heels.

To say she looked absolutely perfect would be a serious understatement.

The superstar’s fashion sense is always on point and one glance through her social media account proves that over and over again.

Check out some of Jennifer’s other unforgettable looks throughout the years on the red carpet across the globe and more here.