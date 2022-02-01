‘Cut Off The Head Of The Snake’: Two Men Charged For Threatening To Kill Joe Biden

Two men have been charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, authorities announced Monday.

Scott Ryan Merryman, 37, of Independence, Kansas, was arrested after allegedly calling police and informing them he was on his way to Washington, D.C., to meet Biden and “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Merryman later allegedly called the White House and threatened to “cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.”

“Merryman denied that the serpent was the President of the United States, but stated that he had information about the Book of Revelation that he was being instructed by God to give to the President,” the affidavit read. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To ‘Acquire Weapons’ And Kill Donald Trump)

Merryman was charged with making threats against the President of the United States and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, according to the Department of Justice. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison for each charge.

Ryan Matthew Conlon, 37, of Halethorpe, Maryland, was arrested after threatening to bomb the National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters, according to the Associated Press, citing comments from the FBI.

Conlon allegedly sent a series of of messages to NSA and FBI tiplines threatening to bomb the White House and kill Biden. He also allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting on NSA employees.

“Conlon apologized for sending threats when he becomes angry,” the FBI said, according to the AP.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.