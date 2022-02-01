Matthew And Kelly Stafford Spent More Than $200,000 On Tickets For Fans To Attend The Rams/49ers Game

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly spent a ton of money on tickets to the NFC title game.

Kelly made some waves when she announced that she'd buy tickets for Rams fans in an attempt to stop the 49ers from taking over SoFi Stadium.

According to BroBible, the wife of the Rams quarterback revealed she bought 240 tickets at a price between $850 and $1,200.

That means Kelly Stafford dropped somewhere between $204,000 and $288,000 on tickets for Rams fans. That’s certainly not chump change.

You know how you build a bunch of goodwill with the fanbase? Spend a massive chunk of change on tickets so fans can attend games.

There are large parts of America where you can buy a house for the money Kelly Stafford spent on tickets to the NFC title game.

Yet, she took that money and invested in tickets for fans. It’s not hard to understand why she did it. The last time the Rams played the 49ers at home, it looked like San Francisco was playing in their house.

49ers fans took over the stadium, and nobody wanted to see that happen again. How do you help make sure that it doesn’t? Get as many Rams fans as possible to the game.

Her strategy worked because the Rams are now in the Super Bowl.

Props to Kelly for getting the job done. I’m sure the fans appreciate it!