‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season

“Mayor of Kingstown” is sticking around on Paramount+.
The show’s official Instagram page announced Tuesday that fans will get a second season. The show’s post read, “It’s official: The McLuskys are coming back. @MayorOfKingstown will return for Season 2 on #ParamountPlus.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
You can check out the announcement below.
This is great news for fans of “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s work. The first season, while not perfect, was still a ton of fun.
It was dark, sinister, kept you guessing and never took its foot off the gas once the adrenaline got cranked up.
The season one finale was one of the craziest episodes of TV that I’ve ever seen. From the moment it started through the closing credits, I was on the edge of my seat.
With Milo having escaped prison in the closing moments, we kind of all assumed there’d be a second season and it’s now official.
If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what to tell you.
Also, if you’re a fan of Jeremy Renner, you have to watch “Mayor of Kingstown.” It’s without a doubt among his best work.
He’s captivating whenever he’s on screen.
Hopefully, season two gets here sooner than later!