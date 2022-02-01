Watch The Sinister Trailer For ‘No Exit’

“No Exit” looks like it’s going to be very creepy.

The plot of the Hulu film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A young woman becomes stranded in a highway rest stop during a blizzard and discovers a kidnapped girl in a van. Determined to discover the identity of the kidnapper, she investigates the group of strangers trapped inside with her.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like fans are going to be in for a wild and suspenseful time. Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself, but I think this movie looks damn good. The plot is fascinating. A bunch of complete strangers trapped together during a snowstorm with one being a kidnapper is a legit plot.

Now, given the fact the woman is in rehab for something, is there a chance she’s imagining the whole thing? Sure, but that only adds to the suspense.

Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez and Dennis Haysbert star in the first trailer for ‘NO EXIT’. The film releases on February 25 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/w25mMHVItL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 1, 2022

Plus, Dennis Haysbert is a great actor. He was the star of “The Unit” back in the day on CBS, and I’ve been a fan ever since.

So, there’s a high chance I will give this film a shot.

You can catch “No Exit” starting February 25 on Hulu. I can’t wait!