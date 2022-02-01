Olympic Athletes Warned They Must Be ‘Responsible’ When They Speak During Beijing Games

The Beijing Winter Olympics Athletes’ Commission chair issued a stark warning to athletes to be “responsible” when they speak ahead of the big games, according to The Guardian.

Yang Yang, a former speed skater who chairs the commission, said Tuesday athletes could talk in certain areas and in interviews under the IOC’s rule 50, which allows for “athlete expression,” but that athletes should be “responsible” when speaking publicly. The Guardian reported that some human rights groups have warned it could be dangerous for athletes to comment on events happening in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

“We have Rule 50 from the IOC charter,” Yang said. “It says very clearly about the freedom of speech for athletes, what kind of expressions they can make, at what time, during what events. Athletes are role models for the world and there is a lot of attention on them. They have their opinions and if they want to share that, that is important.”

“There are very strict rules in the charter,” she added. “At the medal ceremonies, they cannot make their opinions but in press conferences or interviews, athletes are free to express their opinions. But athletes need to be responsible for what they say. We’ll work with the IOC and make sure that Rule 50 is strictly followed.”

Yang’s warning is not the first time athletes have been told to watch what they say. Rob Koehler, director general of the Global Athlete group, told athletes during a recent seminar that they should not “speak up,” according to Reuters. (RELATED: Former ESPN Host Slams US ‘Bowing’ To ‘Human Rights’ Violations By China Over Olympics)

“There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,” Koehler said. “Silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns. So we’re advising athletes not to speak up. We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home.”

In an open letter published Monday, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Republican Idaho Sen. James Risch warned athletes about China’s censorship, human rights abuses and more.

Our athletes need to know what dangers they are walking into when they arrive in China for the Olympics.https://t.co/UmrdTFv2tw — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 1, 2022

“No one will have the rights they’re accustomed to,” the letter read, noting that Chinese Olympian Peng Shuai “was silenced and disappeared” in November.

“These Games will put a spotlight on China, a totalitarian state in which the government has near full control over all business, media, telecommunications, courts of law and even international events,” the letter read.