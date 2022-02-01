PREVIEW: The Badgers Have A Monster Wednesday Night Basketball Game Against Illinois

The Badgers have a huge basketball game Wednesday night against Illinois.

The Badgers are currently tied with the Fighting Illini for the top spot in the Big Ten, and a win Wednesday over Illinois would put us firmly in the driver seat with MSU possibly challenging. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that’s not enough to get your adrenaline pumping, I don’t know what to tell you. It certainly has me pumped up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

As I’ve said far too many times to count, I couldn’t be more proud of this basketball team. Nobody gave us a chance at the start of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we’re 17-3, Johnny Davis is probably going to be named POY in the B1G and we’re in great position for our March Madness seed.

Believe it or not, all the experts at the beginning of the season got it wrong! Are you surprised? I’m damn sure not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

If we go out and improve to 18-3 with a win over Illinois, the hype surrounding the Badgers is probably going to be deafening.

Wisconsin Earns A Massive Basketball Win. Can Anyone Stop The Badgers? https://t.co/1F58d67DpM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

Make sure to tune in at 9:00 EST on BTN to watch all the action unfold. I can’t wait to see what happens!