The Rams Beating The 49ers Gets Massive TV Ratings

The Rams punching their ticket to the Super Bowl got massive TV ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams beating the 49ers in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl averaged 50.23 million viewers Sunday night on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final rating will be higher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

To make matters more interesting, THR reported that the Bengals beating the Chiefs averaged 47.85 million viewers on CBS.

So, both conference title games got ratings that are absolutely mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

As I’ve said far too many times to count, the NFL gets big ratings. That’s the reality of the situation, and you’re lying to yourself at this point if you think business isn’t booming for the league.

It was the most-watched NFC title game in eight years and the most-watched AFC title game in three seasons.

No matter how you look at it, the NFL is crushing life right now. Americans love football. It’s truly that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, I can’t wait to see what kind of ratings we get Feb. 13. I have a feeling the numbers will be huge!