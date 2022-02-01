REPORT: Caleb Williams Is Down To Wisconsin Or USC

Editorial

Caleb Williams has still not made a transfer decision, and Wisconsin might not actually be out of the running.

Monday, word started circulating that the former Oklahoma star had informed the Badgers that he wouldn’t be coming to Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it might not be a done deal that he won’t be wearing red and white.

According to Gerry Hamilton, Williams has narrowed his choices down to USC or Wisconsin. That means the Badgers are still alive when it comes to landing the superstar dual-threat passer!

Well, folks, we’re not dead yet! While I’m not sure I’m really confident we’re going to land Williams, at least we still have a chance.

As soon as the hiring of Bobby Engram became official, the whispers about Williams coming turned into roars.

If Williams wants to win right away, Wisconsin is the obvious choice. We’re built for success on day one. USC is rebuilding under Lincoln Riley.

Seeing as how Williams won’t be in college in a couple years, why sit around and take part in a rebuild? Come and win right away!

We’re all on pins and needles to see what he decides, and I can promise you I’m pulling for the Badgers!