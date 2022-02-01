REPORT: Caleb Williams Is Down To Wisconsin Or USC

Caleb Williams has still not made a transfer decision, and Wisconsin might not actually be out of the running.

Monday, word started circulating that the former Oklahoma star had informed the Badgers that he wouldn't be coming to Madison.

However, it might not be a done deal that he won’t be wearing red and white.

Caleb Williams Reportedly Tells This Big Ten Powerhouse He’s Not Joining Their Team https://t.co/JjfgqfMbB4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2022

According to Gerry Hamilton, Williams has narrowed his choices down to USC or Wisconsin. That means the Badgers are still alive when it comes to landing the superstar dual-threat passer!

JUST IN: Caleb Williams has narrowed his transfer destination down to USC and Wisconsin, per On3’s @HamiltonESPN. A final decision could come as soon as this week. Story: https://t.co/PvFLrLv4Da — On3 (@On3sports) January 31, 2022

Well, folks, we’re not dead yet! While I’m not sure I’m really confident we’re going to land Williams, at least we still have a chance.

As soon as the hiring of Bobby Engram became official, the whispers about Williams coming turned into roars.

All eyes are on Caleb Williams as we await his decision. Will Wisconsin be his choice? There are a lot of reasons Badgers fans should be optimistic! pic.twitter.com/e9iaRjdwpN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2022

If Williams wants to win right away, Wisconsin is the obvious choice. We’re built for success on day one. USC is rebuilding under Lincoln Riley.

Seeing as how Williams won’t be in college in a couple years, why sit around and take part in a rebuild? Come and win right away!

We’re all on pins and needles to see what he decides, and I can promise you I’m pulling for the Badgers!