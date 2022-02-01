Editorial

REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Will Interview For A Second Time With The Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Interest between the Vikings and Jim Harbaugh is reportedly heating up.

Harbaugh previously spoke with the Vikings a few days ago about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and he’ll do it again Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh will fly out to Minnesota for a second conversation with the Vikings.

Well, it would seem like things are certainly heating up between the head coach of the Wolverines and the Vikings.

To make matters more interesting, Wednesday is also national signing day. So, Michigan’s head coach will be flying out for an interview with an NFL team the same day his incoming class is supposed to be signing with him.

I can promise you opposing coaches will be blowing up the phones of recruits to point this fact out to them. Harbaugh is giving rival teams a ton of ammo by doing this.

That makes me think Harbaugh is incredibly serious about getting back in the NFL. There’s no doubt the dynamics have changed from just a month ago.

A month ago, I thought there was zero shot Harbaugh was leaving Ann Arbor. Now, it seems like he probably will.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Harbaugh as we have them.