REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Will Interview For A Second Time With The Vikings

Interest between the Vikings and Jim Harbaugh is reportedly heating up.

Harbaugh previously spoke with the Vikings a few days ago about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and he’ll do it again Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviews With A Major NFL Team. Will He Leave Michigan? https://t.co/aIwEf3pr2s — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

According to Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh will fly out to Minnesota for a second conversation with the Vikings.

The #Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2022

Well, it would seem like things are certainly heating up between the head coach of the Wolverines and the Vikings.

To make matters more interesting, Wednesday is also national signing day. So, Michigan’s head coach will be flying out for an interview with an NFL team the same day his incoming class is supposed to be signing with him.

Our ESPN story on the Minnesota Vikings’ requesting permission to talk with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the franchise’s head coaching job. (w/@CourtneyRCronin). https://t.co/HUgTRmGuFu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 29, 2022

I can promise you opposing coaches will be blowing up the phones of recruits to point this fact out to them. Harbaugh is giving rival teams a ton of ammo by doing this.

That makes me think Harbaugh is incredibly serious about getting back in the NFL. There’s no doubt the dynamics have changed from just a month ago.

A month ago, I thought there was zero shot Harbaugh was leaving Ann Arbor. Now, it seems like he probably will.

Source tells PFT that Jim Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings happened this evening. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Harbaugh as we have them.