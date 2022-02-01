Shooter Leaves One Student Dead, Another In Critical Condition Outside Minnesota School

A shooting in Richfield, Minnesota, on Tuesday has left one student dead and another critically injured.

Richfield Chief of Police Jay Henthorne announced at a press conference that the two students had been shot on the sidewalk of the school located at 7450 Penn Avenue South in Richfield around 12:07 p.m. outside the South Education Center. Both students were taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where the death was announced. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, Henthorne said.

The scene is rather quiet here as more police continue to arrive on site – I’ve seen no students or evacuating. Some belongings are scattered outside on a sidewalk and blood can be seen in the snow. pic.twitter.com/iDoP8Dz2DJ — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 1, 2022

Police officers swept the grounds and determined there was no threat at that time, according to Henthorne. The superintendent Sandra Lewandowski was still evacuated for safety and parents were asked to pick up their children from nearby, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Here’s How An Indiana School Prevented Another Devastating Shooting)

BREAKING: Special Agents from @FBIMinneapolis are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates. — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) February 1, 2022

The Minnesota FBI is investigating the situation and Henthorne encouraged anybody with any information to contact the authorities.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are allegedly also at the scene with a photographer counting dozens of squads from a range of agencies, WFLA reported.

Henthorne did not take any questions due to the active investigation.