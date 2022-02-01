Stelter: Trusting Rogan Over Newsrooms Like CNN Is A ‘Problem’

CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned Monday why people trust podcast host Joe Rogan more than they do CNN and other news organizations amid backlash over Rogan’s podcast.

Musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell recently announced they would pull their music off Spotify in protest of Rogan.

Rogan released a statement Sunday saying that he will try his best to “balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”

“I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is,” Rogan said. “I want to show all kinds of opinions.”

Stelter said while Rogan’s promise sounded “great… not all opinions are created equal.”

“Think about major newsrooms like CNN that have health departments and desks and operations that work hard on verifying information on COVID-19,” Stelter said. “And then you have talk show stars, like Joe Rogan, who just wing it, who make it up as they go along. And because figures like Rogan are trusted by people that don’t trust real newsrooms, we have a tension, a problem that’s much bigger than Spotify, much bigger than any single platform, Kate. But that’s the heart of this, right now.” (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Just Cancel The Show’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Defend Joe Rogan)

Stelter’s own network, however, once lied about Rogan’s use of Ivermectin to treat the virus. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta conceded while on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the outlet was wrong to claim Rogan was using a horse dewormer.

“They shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” Gupta said.

Rogan recently hosted virologist and vaccine skeptic instrumental in developing mRNA vaccine technology Dr. Robert Malone on a episode of his podcast. Malone had been suspended by Twitter for violating the platform’s misinformation policies regarding the coronavirus one day prior to his appearance.

Young requested his music be removed by the platform, saying Spotify was “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Spotify announced it would begin attaching a warning label to content that features discussions about COVID-19 following the complaints.