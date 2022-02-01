Texas Tech Students Confront Bus Carrying The Texas Basketball Team

Texas Tech students were out of control Monday night.

The Red Raiders will play the Longhorns at home Tuesday night, and judging from how the students behaved when seeing the team bus, tensions are going to be high.

In a video tweeted by Jeff Goodman, Texas Tech fans appeared to crowd around and confront the bus carrying the Longhorns.

You can watch the absurd video below.

In case you weren’t sure how these Texas Tech students feel about Chris Beard. Yep, that’s him in the front seat of the bus. pic.twitter.com/QOJuzV6EPB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Texas coach Chris Beard used to coach the Red Raiders before leaving for the Longhorns.

Clearly, fans are holding a grudge and taking things a bit too far. Crowding around an opposing team’s bus is absolutely insane.

It’s unhinged behavior and shouldn’t be tolerated.

A couple of angles on the “gathering” outside the arena. This is the top of the ramp outside the tunnel where the Texas bus was parked. The bus was parked on the side when the team went inside to practice, then the students followed the bus around to the ramp to block the exit. pic.twitter.com/1Et2QVoNHN — Craig Way (@craigway1) February 1, 2022

If you want to go crazy in the stadium and talk nonstop trash, knock yourself out. I have nothing against that at all.

That’s what sports are all about. However, once you start crowding around a bus, you’ve crossed a line. It’s crazy that even needs to be said out loud, but it apparently does.

You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on ESPN.