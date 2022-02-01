Tom Brady Doesn’t Mention The Patriots In His Retirement Announcement

Fans are noticing something very interesting about Tom Brady’s retirement announcement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Tuesday morning, and it didn’t take long at all for the news to send shockwaves through the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Powerful Reactions Roll In After Tom Brady Retires From The NFL https://t.co/jEweC9pS5x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2022

However, fans are also noticing something else about his announcement. At no point, did he mention the Patriots.

Sure seems odd considering he won his first six Super Bowls with the Pats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

As of this moment, there is a ton of chatter about Brady’s stunning omission. Some think that he didn’t mention the Patriots because there’s a much larger announcement coming with his former team.

I have no idea if he plans on doing something with the Pats or not, but fans seem to be holding out with hope that’s the case.

A privilege to watch and a dream come true. Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

On the other side of the coin, there’s a chance that Brady’s feelings towards his old franchise might not be what a lot of people think.

Perhaps, he’s still not happy about having to leave in order to continue his NFL career in a fashion he wanted to.

I’m not saying there’s some resentment there, but it’s a question that has to be asked considering he didn’t mention the team he played two decades with once.

Tom Brady’s PR team posting the statement without mentioning the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/G1fJqxaYS9 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 1, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how this story ends, but as of right now, speculation is running rampant about why Brady didn’t mention the team he won six rings with.