Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ Over Holocaust Remarks

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for two weeks following her comments on the Holocaust.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” ABC News President Kim Goodwin said in a statement Tuesday night.

Goldberg made headlines Monday after claiming that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“It’s not about race, it’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said. “This is white people doing it to white people, so y’all going to fight amongst yourselves.”

Goldberg faced immediate backlash following her comments with Jewish groups claiming her remarks were dangerous and belittled the Holocaust, according to the New York Times.

Goldberg appeared on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Monday night and backtracked her remarks.

“I did it to myself,” Goldberg said in response to the backlash. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying ‘Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ On ‘The View’)

Goldberg also tweeted an apology Monday evening.

‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” said Goldberg.