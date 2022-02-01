58-Year-Old Woman Dies From Gunshot Wound In Alleged Hunting Accident

A 58-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound in an alleged hunting accident Monday in Summit County, Utah.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was reportedly out on a trip with her family hunting for elk when the alleged accident occurred, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Killed In Hunting Accident)

A 58-year-old Salt Lake County woman is dead after a rifle was discharged Monday morning in what Summit County law enforcement officials are calling a hunting accident.https://t.co/Rd1B52zO9S — KSL (@KSLcom) February 1, 2022

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a report around 11 a.m. that a woman had been shot during a hunting accident that took place near mile marker 178 off of I-80, according to KUTV.

The woman reportedly got onto a stationary side-by-side ATV which as that point a hunting rifle misfired and hit her in the pelvic area, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Emergency responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead on the scene before a medical helicopter arrived, according to the outlet.

“Based on what we’re seeing and the information we have at this point, it appears that it was a hunting accident,” SCSO Lt. Andrew Wright said, according to KSL.com.

While authorities are calling it a hunting accident, the incident is still under investigation, according to the outlet.