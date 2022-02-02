Gigantic Alligator Gets Caught On Camera Demolishing A Fish

A gigantic alligator has gone viral.

In a Facebook photo shared by Fox 13 Tampa Bay, an absolutely monstrous alligator could be seen chomping down on a big fish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you were already worried about encountering a gator, I can promise this photo won’t do anything to soothe your fears. Give it a look below.

As I’ve said several times, lots of people like to make fun of me because I don’t like being around wild creatures.

Well, who is laughing now? That gator made quick work of that fish, and you can tell that fish’s time on this planet is over.

You think that gator would give you a pass just because you’re a human? Think again.

Gators are incredibly strong animals, and if you find yourself in a fight with one, you’re probably dead if it gets the jump on you, especially if you come across one on their home field.

That’s why I enjoy keeping my feet planted far away from the water. Yes, I recognize the fact gators can leave the water, but I don’t think they’ll find me where I live.

Laugh all you want at my mindset, but we’ll see who gets the last laugh when the animals finally turn on us all.

H/T: BroBible