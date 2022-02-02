Editorial

Brian Flores Says He Didn’t Take Money To Purposely Lose Because It’s Not In His ‘DNA’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Brian Flores says he didn’t take money to lose because it’s not who he is as a person.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and in his lawsuit, he alleged Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every game he purposely lost. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the former Dolphins head coach wants people to know he didn’t take the cash.

“That’s just not in my DNA. That was never going to happen…I’m always going to try to win. That’s who I am,” Flores said during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN when talking about the alleged offer to purposely lose.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how many more details come out about this situation. Right now, the NFL has to be scrambling and terrified.

Remember, Flores is no longer the only coaching alleging he was paid to lose. Hue Jackson did the same following Flores’ claims.

It doesn’t surprise me at all that Flores would take the alleged offer for a variety of reasons. First off, you don’t want to be a losing coach in the NFL. It’s not a position anyone wants to be in.

Secondly, and more importantly, if you ever get caught in a scheme like this alleged one and it goes public, your career is over. Hell, you might end up in jail.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.