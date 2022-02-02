Brian Flores Says He Didn’t Take Money To Purposely Lose Because It’s Not In His ‘DNA’

Brian Flores says he didn’t take money to lose because it’s not who he is as a person.

Flores is currently suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination, and in his lawsuit, he alleged Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every game he purposely lost. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the former Dolphins head coach wants people to know he didn’t take the cash.

Brian Flores just went fire and brimstone on the NFL in a racial discrimination lawsuit, saying: – Dolphins owner paid him $100,000 for every loss during his first year (bc Ross wanted the first pick)

– John Elway and Broncos president showed up hungover to his interview — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) February 1, 2022

“That’s just not in my DNA. That was never going to happen…I’m always going to try to win. That’s who I am,” Flores said during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN when talking about the alleged offer to purposely lose.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how many more details come out about this situation. Right now, the NFL has to be scrambling and terrified.

Remember, Flores is no longer the only coaching alleging he was paid to lose. Hue Jackson did the same following Flores’ claims.

Second NFL Coach Implies He Was Paid To Lose Games. Is This The Biggest Scandal In League History? https://t.co/T5N9RC6fAI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

It doesn’t surprise me at all that Flores would take the alleged offer for a variety of reasons. First off, you don’t want to be a losing coach in the NFL. It’s not a position anyone wants to be in.

Secondly, and more importantly, if you ever get caught in a scheme like this alleged one and it goes public, your career is over. Hell, you might end up in jail.

Brian Flores shared why he chose to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices. (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/E8AaywV4BC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022

