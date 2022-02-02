California And Washington Demand Black Lives Matter Stop Fundraising Over Issues With Financial Transparency

Washington and California have both recently warned Black Lives Matter Global (BLM) to stop accepting donations due to a lack of transparency in their financial accounting, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

According to a letter acquired by the Washington Examiner, the California Department of Justice has threatened to hold Black Lives Matter leaders accountable if they do not hand over details regarding the organization’s $60 million it collected in donations within the next 60 days.

California and Washington — two deep blue states — have recently notified Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation to STOP soliciting donations in their state due to serious financial transparency issues. Media that propped up this org have an obligation to cover this. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 1, 2022

“The organization BLACK LIVES MATTER GLOBAL NETWORK FOUNDATION, INC. is delinquent with The Registry of Charitable Trusts for failing to submit required annual report(s),” a portion of the letter reads. “An organization that is delinquent, suspended or revoked is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.” (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

The Washington Secretary of State Corporations and Charities Division sent a notice to the organization in early January warning that its registration with the division has been closed, according to the Examiner.

The letter told the organization to “immediately cease” all solicitations.

Charity experts sounded off in May 2021 on BLM’s potential self-dealing in regards to their charity donations, The Daily Caller reported.

BLM has had no recognized leader in command of its donations since its co-founder Patrisse Cullors departed in May, according to the Washington Examiner.