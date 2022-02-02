Danny Lewis Jr. Commits To Alabama After Filming Absurd Dance Video With Brian Kelly

It looks like recruits don’t actually care about Brian Kelly’s dance moves.

The LSU football coach went mega-viral after Danny Lewis Jr. posted a recruiting video of him dancing with Kelly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The argument from LSU fans was that we couldn’t mock Kelly because recruits loved this stuff!

Unfortunately for LSU, Lewis didn’t love it enough because he committed Wednesday to play college football at Alabama.

Danny Lewis, the recruit who Brian Kelly danced behind and helped get over 8 million views on this mesmerizing video, said he’s picking Alabama over LSU. https://t.co/vvSwPJpBlu — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 2, 2022

I can’t tell you how many people told me that these dancing videos were genius and that Kelly was going to snag a bunch of recruits with them!

I was treated like I was the idiot because I didn’t buy into any of this nonsense.

LSU Football Coach Behaves Like An Idiot In Bizarre Video. Should He Be Fired? https://t.co/UwHudLIakF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Lewis was also clearly not sold on it because he decided to play for Nick Saban down in Tuscaloosa. It’s almost like winning national titles is more important than dancing videos.

Who could have ever guessed that? Who could have guessed players want to play for a coach with seven rings instead of one going viral.

Personally, I’m shocked by Lewis’ decision!

Keep it up, Kelly! Please keep up these videos forever!