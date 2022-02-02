Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Supports Joe Rogan Amid Outrage Over His Podcast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a big fan of Joe Rogan.

The famous podcast host has been taking some serious heat because people are outraged about the fact he invites people with diverse opinions about COVID-19 on his podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because we live in incredibly stupid times, if a guest of Rogan steps out of line from what the woke mob wants, people act like the world is coming to an end.

Joe Rogan Reacts To The Outrage Over His Podcast. Should He Have Stood His Ground? https://t.co/hrWrKgGFK3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2022

Rogan recently released a video addressing the situation and vowed to have some more balance on his show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

On the Instagram post, Johnson wrote, “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

While I still think it was incredibly stupid for Rogan to address the outrage at all, it is great to see people standing with him.

The Rock is one of the most famous people on the planet, and he’s incredibly popular. People all across the spectrum love him.

UFC President Dana White Thanks ‘Dr. Joe Rogan’ After Beating COVID-19 https://t.co/gZE5oiXVQ9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2021

The fact he’s riding with Rogan tells you everything you need to know. Instead of abandoning him like so many would have, The Rock chose to support his friend.

To be clear, I also 100% stand with Rogan. Even if he has a guest I disagree with, this is America. Believe it or not, having differing points of views used to be celebrated in this country!

Joe Rogan responded to the outrage over his podcast, and he would have been better off saying nothing. Don’t give one inch to the woke mob. They’ll hate you no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1slf8479y1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2022

Hopefully, more and more people come out and defend Rogan. We can’t let the woke mob win. We simply can’t allow those idiots to control our society.