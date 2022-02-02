EXCLUSIVE: Former Delta Force Operator Brad Thomas Talks Transitioning To Being A Rock Musician

Former Delta Force operator Brad Thomas likes to live life in the moment.

I had the opportunity to interview Thomas, who was also an Army Ranger in Black Hawk Down, about his love of music and how he helped form the band Silence and Light a few years after getting out of the military.

Of all the wild life stories, going from being a badass operator to being a musician in a band is about as crazy as it gets.

Listen to him break down the transition from the military to music below.

As I’m sure you can tell from the interview, Brad Thomas is one hell of an interesting dude, and his life story is almost too crazy for Hollywood to even believe it’s real.

Imagine going from being on missions you can’t really talk about to entertaining and helping people with your music. His story arc is almost beyond words, and I say that with the utmost respect.

