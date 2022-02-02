Hue Jackson Seems To Imply He Was Paid To Lose Games While Coaching The Browns

Hue Jackson has made some troubling allegations about the Cleveland Browns.

In former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, he alleges that he was offered $100,000 from the team’s owner Stephen Ross to lose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST NOW:@JohnBerman: “Did Ross, to you, explicitly say to you personally, I’ll give you $100,000 each game you lose?” Brian Flores: “Yes, yes, he did, absolutely. That’s not something you make up.” pic.twitter.com/Ltm1AJ6g2y — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 2, 2022

Well, Jackson has now seemingly made a similar allegation against the Browns. In response to a tweet about getting paid to lose with the Browns, Jackson tweeted, “Trust me it was a good number!”

Trust me it was a good number! — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

I honestly can’t tell if Jackson is being serious or not, but this is a very serious allegation if it’s true. Whether he’s joking or not, the NFL has to investigate what the hell is going on.

We now have two allegations of coaches being paid to lose in the last 24 hours. The NFL has no choice but to dive into these allegations with all their resources.

A bombshell lawsuit accuses the NFL of racism in hiring coaches — and now the former coach who filed it is speaking out for the first time on #CBSMornings. Brian Flores says, “It’s hard to speak out…but this is bigger than football. This is bigger than coaching.” pic.twitter.com/hI92p8rvEd — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 2, 2022

Let me put it as simply as possible for everyone out there. If it turns out that NFL owners were paying coaches to lose, it will be the biggest scandal in the history of the sport.

It will be the kind of stain that will almost be impossible to remove. How will fans of losing teams ever trust ownership again?

In the back of our minds, we’re always going to wonder if coaches are being paid to throw games.

Brian Flores just went fire and brimstone on the NFL in a racial discrimination lawsuit, saying: – Dolphins owner paid him $100,000 for every loss during his first year (bc Ross wanted the first pick)

– John Elway and Broncos president showed up hungover to his interview — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) February 1, 2022

I have no idea how the NFL will do will this situation, but something tells me it’s going to get very ugly.