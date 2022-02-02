Editorial

Hue Jackson Seems To Imply He Was Paid To Lose Games While Coaching The Browns

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Hue Jackson has made some troubling allegations about the Cleveland Browns.

In former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, he alleges that he was offered $100,000 from the team’s owner Stephen Ross to lose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Jackson has now seemingly made a similar allegation against the Browns. In response to a tweet about getting paid to lose with the Browns, Jackson tweeted, “Trust me it was a good number!”

I honestly can’t tell if Jackson is being serious or not, but this is a very serious allegation if it’s true. Whether he’s joking or not, the NFL has to investigate what the hell is going on.

We now have two allegations of coaches being paid to lose in the last 24 hours. The NFL has no choice but to dive into these allegations with all their resources.

Let me put it as simply as possible for everyone out there. If it turns out that NFL owners were paying coaches to lose, it will be the biggest scandal in the history of the sport.

It will be the kind of stain that will almost be impossible to remove. How will fans of losing teams ever trust ownership again?

In the back of our minds, we’re always going to wonder if coaches are being paid to throw games.

I have no idea how the NFL will do will this situation, but something tells me it’s going to get very ugly.