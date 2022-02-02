Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses His Future, Says He Wants To Go To A Team That Wants ‘To Win’

Jimmy Garoppolo seems to understand that his time with the San Francisco 49ers is over.

Despite leading the 49ers to the NFC title game against the Rams, it's long been assumed that Jimmy G would be shipped out of town so that Trey Lance could take over.

After all, the 49ers didn’t draft Lance third overall to ride the bench. They picked him to play.

Well, Jimmy G is under no illusions about the fact he’s leaving, but he does want a soft landing with a solid team.

“I was talking to John the other day about finding the right destination… I just want to go with a place where they want to win,” the 49ers quarterback said Tuesday, according to David Lombardi.

Jimmy Garoppolo speaking with much more finality about the situation than Lynch or Shanahan, who kept all options on the table. “I was talking to John the other day about finding the right destination… I just want to go with a place where they want to win.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 1, 2022

It’s honestly a bit tough hearing Jimmy G talking this way. He almost sounds like a deadman walking. It’s like he knows what’s coming, and is trying to bargain.

He understands the nature of the business and knows it’s time for the party to end between him and the 49ers. It’s just hearing him say it out loud is a bit sad and depressing.

While there are a lot of teams that could use him, I’m struggling to think of a team ready to win right now that doesn’t already have a solid quarterback.

If you have a decent quarterback, odds are high your team is already winning and you’re not going to trade for Jimmy G.

The good news is he’ll still be making a ton of money no matter where he lands. So, if things aren’t going well, he can rest his head on a pillow of cash!