Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Great Fashion Sense After Taking The Field With Rugby Team

Kate Middleton showed off her great fashion sense Tuesday when she took the field with a rugby team and went through a training session.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked truly terrific when she stepped out in a great black jacket and pants jumpsuit for an England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up in a pony tail, a navy blue top and black cleats.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Clearly, Middleton had fun showing off her moves and judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

“Home of @englandrugby!” a post on Instagram from the duchess’ account read. “Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level.”

“Even put the [sneakers] on to get a taste of how the teams train,” the post added. “Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments!”

