Entertainment

Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Great Fashion Sense After Taking The Field With Rugby Team

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Nower Hill High School

(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton showed off her great fashion sense Tuesday when she took the field with a rugby team and went through a training session.

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked truly terrific when she stepped out in a great black jacket and pants jumpsuit for an England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up in a pony tail, a navy blue top and black cleats.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Duchess of Cambridge (Picture Jeremy Selwyn/Gettty Images)

Clearly, Middleton had fun showing off her moves and judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

“Home of @englandrugby!” a post on Instagram from the duchess’ account read. “Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level.”

“Even put the [sneakers] on to get a taste of how the teams train,” the post added. “Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments!”

Middleton often wows no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.