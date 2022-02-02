Editorial

Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Doesn’t Have The NIL Resources To Compete With Major Schools

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like Ole Miss might struggle recruiting great players in the era of NIL.

Players are now allowed to earn money from business deals while competing, and it’s resulted in a bigger gap between the haves and have nots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like Kiffin is worried that the Rebels just don’t have the NIL resources from boosters and businesses to compete.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals. It’s like dealing with salary caps…I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class,” Kiffin explained according to Ross Dellenger.

He further added, “Somehow, they’re going to have to control NIL. You’ve got these salary caps. (Schools) giving players millions to sign before they play and other places not able to do that. What would the NFL look like if two or three teams could pay 10 times more in salary cap?”

While I understand where Kiffin is coming from, NIL when looked at in totality is a very good thing. For far too long, players weren’t allowed to earn cash from endorsement deals or signing autographs.

Now, the times have changed and college athletes can earn money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Seeing as how this is America and capitalism is a good thing, we should all support people getting paid what they’re worth.

Will teams with rich boosters probably recruit better? For sure, but that’s just the nature of the beast. Here’s a reality check for everyone.

Those teams were already dominating! So, nothing is really going to change.

Kiffin is simply going to have to find a different excuse, and I say that as someone who is his fan!