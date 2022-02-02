Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Doesn’t Have The NIL Resources To Compete With Major Schools

It sounds like Ole Miss might struggle recruiting great players in the era of NIL.

Well, it sounds like Kiffin is worried that the Rebels just don’t have the NIL resources from boosters and businesses to compete.

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals. It’s like dealing with salary caps…I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class,” Kiffin explained according to Ross Dellenger.

He further added, “Somehow, they’re going to have to control NIL. You’ve got these salary caps. (Schools) giving players millions to sign before they play and other places not able to do that. What would the NFL look like if two or three teams could pay 10 times more in salary cap?”

While I understand where Kiffin is coming from, NIL when looked at in totality is a very good thing. For far too long, players weren’t allowed to earn cash from endorsement deals or signing autographs.

Now, the times have changed and college athletes can earn money.

Seeing as how this is America and capitalism is a good thing, we should all support people getting paid what they’re worth.

Will teams with rich boosters probably recruit better? For sure, but that’s just the nature of the beast. Here’s a reality check for everyone.

Those teams were already dominating! So, nothing is really going to change.

Kiffin is simply going to have to find a different excuse, and I say that as someone who is his fan!