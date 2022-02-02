‘Hyper-Partisan’ Fed Nominee Blocks Senate Banking GOP On Twitter

President Joe Biden’s latest nominee to regulate the banking industry blocked the Senate Banking GOP Twitter account in advance of her confirmation hearing on Thursday.

The Senate Banking GOP tweeted out a screenshot on Wednesday showing that the nominee, Lisa Cook, blocked its account. Cook, a professor of international relations and economics at Michigan State University, was nominated on Jan. 14 to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

“It takes a lot of chutzpah to block the Senate Committee handling your nomination. Not a good look,” a senior Republican Senate aide told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

— Senate Banking GOP (@BankingGOP) February 2, 2022

This action comes after a week of political mudslinging in which Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer called Cook “fundamentally not qualified,” while Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed criticism of Cook as a “racist, sexist and just plain dumb,” according to the Huffington Post. Cook may have taken exception with a Twitter thread from the Senate Banking GOP account on Monday which asked the question, “can the Fed afford a hyper-partisan like [Cook]? She’s used her platform to advocate for activist politicians, promote radical hyperbole, and malign those who disagree with her far Left views.” (RELATED: Biden’s Fed Nominee Lisa Cook Criticized For Being Unqualified, Embellishing Resume)



“This is a peculiar move the day before a confirmation hearing, and suggests that she’s embracing a strategy where the Dems will cram her nomination through on the narrowest possible vote,” wrote Phil Magness, a senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, of Cook’s decision to block the Senate Banking GOP account. “Up until now, Cook’s strongest argument (ditto with the other nominees) would have been to use the hearing to show that detractors (e.g. George Will) have mischaracterized her as a partisan/activist nominee. This seems to validate and embolden that exact criticism.”

A live video of Cook’s nomination hearing will be available on Thursday at 8:45 a.m.

