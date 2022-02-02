Man Pleaded Guilty To Speeding Prior To Separate Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Himself

A Nevada man pleaded guilty to speeding nine days before he was involved in a separate crash Saturday that killed him and eight others in North Las Vegas.

Gary Dean Robinson, a 59-year-old who reportedly had multiple previous traffic and criminal offenses, allegedly ran a red light Saturday while driving over 100 mph and crashed into another vehicle while entering a busy crossroad, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The wreck involved six vehicles.

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada. North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light, causing the collision involving 15 people. https://t.co/W82mDObBro — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2022

Seven of the nine victims who died in the crash were identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, Adrian Zacarias, Rain Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, David Mejia-Barrera and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, all of whom were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Four of the family members killed were 15 or younger. The ninth victim was identified as Tanaga Ravel Miller, who was in the passenger seat of Robinson’s car, the outlet reported.

Six other people were reportedly involved in the incident, including a 31-year-old woman who was injured, according to Elko Daily Free Press. (RELATED: 26-Year-Old Truck Driver Sentenced 110 Years For Crash That Killed Four)

Members and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTBS) conducted a parallel investigation of the incident. “Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened,” NTBS member Tom Chapman said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again.”

Chapman added that they were also going to look into Robinson’s history and “other factors” in order to determine an explanation behind why he was speeding prior to the wreck, according to outlet.