‘This Is Going To Get Ugly’: Megyn Kelly Warns Jeff Zucker To ‘Come Clean’ On Entire Affair

Megyn Kelly said Jeff Zucker needs to “come clean” about the affair with CNN’s chief marketing officer Allison Gollust and said things are going to “get ugly.”

During the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Wednesday, Kelly talked about the news about Zucker announcing he would be stepping down as president of the network due to a “consensual relationship with [his] closest colleague.” Zucker said he acknowledged the “relationship evolved in recent years.” (RELATED: Trump Responds To Jeff Zucker Leaving CNN)

The host noted how Zucker was “required to disclose” at the time the relationship began but he said he didn’t. The revelations came about during the network’s investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN over Cuomo’s brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal. Gollust once served as Cuomo’s communications director.

WATCH:

Kelly’s guest, journalist Melissa Cronin with Radar Online, talked about how Zucker and Gollust’s relationship allegedly didn’t recently change. She said Gollust joined CNN in 2013 and said Katie Couric “raised an eyebrow” over Zucker and Gollust.

“She became, as you say an executive VP at the network, she reported directly to him,” the former Fox News host shared. “He admits he should’ve disclosed it and didn’t. But the question is when … the question is when was that [relationship began].”

“Because if they’re still misleading, they need to come clean,” she added. “If he began this affair a long time ago, prior to promoting her to being an executive Vice President of the company, this is going to get ugly.”

“It’s going to get ugly for him,” Kelly continued. “And it’s going to get ugly for her and for others at CNN. Because you’re really not allowed to do that without disclosing that you have a personal relationship with that person.”

Cronin said the reality is “both of them met before 2010, both divorced around the same time in 2017.” She noted how in that same year, the two were allegedly spotted having what was described as a “lover’s spat.” Cronin said the two need to get honest about “what was really happening” and cautioned that if they don’t “others are going to do it for them.”

Kelly said the bottom line is, Zucker was her boss.

“And you can not have an affair with an underling and continue promoting them up the line over other people without making that very clear,” the host explained.