Memphis Star Josh Minott Says Players Are ‘Pretty Interested In The Pursuit Of Currency’

Memphis basketball star Josh Minott recently dropped a quote for the ages.

The Tigers are having an incredibly disappointing season and have a record of 11-8 through 19 games, despite being loaded with talent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Minott (@jday.8)

According to Geoff Calkins, Minott was asked if he had interests outside of basketball, and he responded with, “I feel like we’re all pretty interested in the pursuit of currency.”

Josh Minott on what interests him outside of basketball: “I feel like we’re all pretty interested in the pursuit of currency.” — Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) February 1, 2022

That’s about as blunt as it gets, folks! Memphis‘ season is in the trash, and there’s virtually no shot they can salvage it.

March Madness simply isn’t going to happen this year, and that’s the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pressure Athletics (@pressureathletics)

So, it’s time to start focusing on getting paid and making the NBA! It’s time to make some cash! Most college athletes try to hide the ball a bit with their ambitions, but not Minott!

He wants to get rich, and that’s what interests him. Does he like movies, reading, class or hanging out with friends? I’m sure he does, but not as much as he enjoys “the pursuit of currency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Minott (@jday.8)

Also, what an incredible line. Next time someone asks me what I’m working on, I’m definitely going to say “the pursuit of currency.”

That line is getting added to my arsenal of quotes for sure!