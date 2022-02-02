Survey: 64% Of Men Would Take Team’s Super Bowl Win Over Sex

A new survey found that more than half of men would take their team winning the Super Bowl over having sex and or being fine without having any sex for months if it meant their team could win it all.

In a survey of 1,000 men and women who are fans of the NFL, the questionnaire by Pickswise found that 64% of male NFL fans would rather watch their team win the Super Bowl than have sex with their partner on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release obtained Wednesday by The Daily Caller.

This year the Super Bowl falls on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day which sparked the survey that can be found here. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And it wasn’t that far off for female football fans either, with 63% who picked watching their team win the big game compared to having sex on Valentine’s Day.

Football fans also said that if it came down to choosing between abstaining from sex for six months or having their team win the Super Bowl, a majority of men and more than a handful of woman said yes it was worth it. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Denies Fake Report That He Might Boycott The Super Bowl To Protest COVID-19 Protocols)

“Would you forgo sex for six months if it meant that your team won the Super Bowl?'” the question was posed.

And the results were that, 48% of men and 36% of women would not have sex for half of the year if it meant that their team would go all the way and win the coveted Lombardi trophy. One thing to note, 45% of the women had a flat out “No” as the answer when it came to abstinence over the team’s win.