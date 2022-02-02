Ricky Gervais Says He Wants ‘To Try And Get Cancelled,’ Plans To Put ‘Everything’ Into Next Special

Ricky Gervais said he wants “to try and get cancelled,” so he plans to put “everything” into his next stand-up special, titled “Armageddon.”

“One thing I’ve decided to definitely do, and can’t wait to start on, is my new stand-up show,” the 60-year-old comedian shared during an interview with Heat magazine. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’)

“I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever,” he added. “It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all out there.”

Doing a new material night next week in a tiny London venue with comedy chums @gillinghamjoe, @colinhoult & @SeanMcLoughlin. It will be proper shite. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5VfDkqGSq4 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 1, 2022

“[‘Armageddon’] is about the end of the world and how we’re going to destroy ourselves for lots of reasons, whether it’s media stupidity, or the actual end of the world,” Gervais continued. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Blasts The ‘New Weird Sort Of Fascism’ Of Targeting ‘Hate Speech’)

He expanded on those comments and said no topics should ever be off limits when it comes to comedy during an interview with WSJ.

“There’s no subject you shouldn’t joke about,” the “After Life” star shared. “It depends on the joke. As a journalist, there’s nothing you wouldn’t write about. It depends on your angle, right? I think a lot of this pious offense comes from people mistaking the target of the joke with the subject. You can joke about anything, but it depends on what the actual target is.”

Gervais also talked to Heat about the last time he hosted the “Golden Globes” in 2020 and admitted he could care less what people thought, the New York Post noted.

He said the most important part to him was making sure he nailed the joke.

“I don’t care if I’m hated,” the comedian shared. “I don’t care if I have to go into hiding. I just have to say that joke well. If I fluffed the joke – oh my god, I’d never get over it.”