REPORT: Rudy Giuliani’s Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ Triggers Celebrity Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong

Rudy Giuliani was reportedly revealed to be a contestant on “The Masked Singer” and prompted two show celebrity judges to walk out in protest during the taping of the seventh season premiere.

The former mayor of New York City and head of former President Donald Trump’s election legal team was unmasked as an exiting contestant from Fox’s game show, Deadline reported Wednesday. Two of the show’s judges, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, left the stage in protest when they learned the contestant was Giuliani, according to the report. (RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘The Bachelor’ Take Top Spots In TV Ratings For The Season)

Rudy Giuliani’s just as polarizing in reality TV, as he is in politics — 2 ‘Masked Singer’ judges revolted during a taping where Rudy was revealed as the mystery singer!!! https://t.co/og7WOaoBT0 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2022

Although Thicke and Jeong left in protest, Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly remained on stage and bantered with Giuliani, Deadline noted. Eventually, Thicke and Jeong returned to the stage, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington DC)

Deadline did not reveal what costume Giuliani wore and did not disclose which song Giuliani sang for the episode. The seventh season is set to debut March 9.

Rudy Giuliani goes on a tear during 9/11 memorial dinner https://t.co/ATx0E7Vwd9 pic.twitter.com/2sqEl0gkJR — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2021

Giuliani’s law license for Washington, D.C., was suspended in July of 2021. His license to practice law in New York was suspended in June of that, the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Appellate Division ruled. Trump came to Giuliani’s defense after the ruling and said the state “is out of control.”