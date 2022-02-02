Susan Sarandon Tweets Graphic Comparing NYPD Funeral To Fascism, Implies Cops ‘Not Needed Any Day’

Actress Susan Sarandon has drawn criticism for a Tuesday night tweet that appeared to compare the funerals of two fallen New York City police officers to a display of fascism.

Sarandon posted an image of a tweet reading, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” captioning an image of the funeral procession of Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old New York City police officer, who was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. Rivera’s partner, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was also shot at the scene, and died of his injuries last Tuesday.

Sarandon added, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” (RELATED: Susan Sarandon Arrested At ICE Protest)

The tweet was sent on the night of Mora’s wake.

Sarandon, a prominent left-wing activist in Hollywood, has been critical of policing in the past, tweeting “shame on you,” at former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2020 after he commended the NYPD for their “tremendous restraint overall” during the protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd, according to the New York Daily News.