Tucker Carlson Has More Democratic Viewers In Key Age Range Than CNN Or MSNBC

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” ranked number one among cable news programs for Democrats in the 25-54 age range in October, according to data from Nielsen MRI Fusion.

The data showed Carlson, who co-founded the Daily Caller, beat out both CNN and MSNBC programs for viewership among Democrats in the key demographic range, The Wrap reported Tuesday. The viewership rankings came from October, the most recent month with published data, according to the outlet.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” also ranked third among the top four programs for overall viewership among Democrats, coming in behind MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” and Fox’s “The Five,” The Wrap reported. For the month of October, Carlson had an average of about 3 million total viewers. (RELATED: CNN Loses Nearly 70% Of Its Viewers Since Trump Left Office)

Fox News as a network also performed well among Democratic viewers in primetime. Thirty-nine percent of Democratic viewers included in the Nielsen data chose Fox News from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern, while 31% watched MSNBC and 30% watched CNN, according to Forbes.

Carlson’s success among Democratic viewers in the key advertising age range comes as Fox News became the first cable news network to have the best ratings for 20 straight years Tuesday, according to Nielsen Media Research.